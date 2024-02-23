Assam: 2 Missing Girls From Mariani Rescued In Bihar

GUWAHATI: Two girls who went missing from Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district have been rescued, reports said on Thursday.
According to preliminary reports, the family members of the missing girls recovered them from Bihar.
Reports further informed that the girls were rescued while they were traveling from Bangalore.
Furthermore, reports said that the missing girls returned to West Bengal's Siliguri along with their respective guardians.
The guardians of the girls have alleged that no assistance were provided to them by the police pertaining to this incident.
Moreover, the father of one of the girl have also claimed that a youth going by the name of Biki alias Huzel Ahmed was sighted inside the moving train.
However, the identities of the rescued girls is yet to be ascertained till now.
Earlier this month, three girls, identified as Anushka Koch, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 1 and Gayatri Sutia, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 2, reportedly went missing on February 12.
Another incident involving the disappearance of three young girls was reported from the same location shortly after the above incident.
As per reports, the three missing girls had been identified as 16-year-old Sweety Sarkar, 11-year-old Bidya Sarkar and 17-year-old Harshita Basak.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, police rescued three minor girls who were reported missing since last Saturday, reports claimed.
After the incident came to light on Monday, the Pragjyotishpur police and Panikhaiti police in Guwahati conducted a joint operation following which the minors were rescued successfully.
According to reports, the minor girls were rescued from Kamalajari Gaon village, situated in the Sonapur subdivision of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The girls, identified as Riya Timung from Birkuchi, Rashmi Sonar from Bonda, and Rashmi Sarma from Amingaon localities, are students of Raghunath Choudhary Hindi High School in Guwahati's Birkuchi locality.