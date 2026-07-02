17-year-old makes record for blood donation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Seventeen-year-old Kreeti Dhanuka entered the Assam Book of Records (ABR) after leading a blood donation campaign that collected 262 units of blood in a single day across four simultaneous camps in Guwahati. She was felicitated by the Assam Book of Records with a traditional fulam gamosa, a memento and a certificate of recognition for the achievement. The drive, organised under her leadership, was conducted with support from volunteers, medical professionals and partner organisations. The collected blood is expected to benefit 786 patients, organisers said. Kreeti, who led planning and mobilisation for the campaign, said the initiative aimed to promote voluntary blood donation and raise awareness on its importance.

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