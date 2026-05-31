Free Health Camp in Goalpara Serves 142 Patients, Promotes Preventive Care and Blood Donation

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GOALPARA: The Chandanshamala Library, a leading local NGO, organized the 11th Anupa Das Memorial Free Health Check-Up and Voluntary Blood Donation Camp at Bhatipara, Goalpara Town.

A total of 142 patients received free medical consultations and health screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin, blood group, and BMI tests.

The medical team included Dr. Deepak Kr. Sarma, Dr. Soumik Sarkar, and Dr. Bharati Devi.

The camp also featured a blood donation drive, collecting 13 units of blood from 13 donors, including 8 first-time donors. Organizers said the programme helped promote preventive healthcare awareness and community participation in humanitarian activities.

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