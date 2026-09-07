17-year-old student found dead near Khetri police station, murder suspected in broad daylight incident

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: A shocking murder rocked Khetri in the Dimoria area on the outskirts of Guwahati today when miscreants took advantage of an empty house to tie up and strangle 17-year-old boy in broad daylight. The victim, son of Manoj Sarma, a pharmacist at Khetri State Hospital, was found dead just 50 meters from the Khetri Police Station, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Reports indicate that Manoj Sarma had taken his wife and younger son to Jagiroad for tabla training earlier in the day. On returning home, the family was devastated to discover the lifeless body of their ward in the hospital quarters.

Local residents quickly gathered at the scene as news of the incident spread. Many suspect the crime may have been the result of a botched theft, with the student possibly witnessing the intruders and being killed to prevent identification.

Khetri Police arrived promptly and began an investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the case is a murder or suicide, and further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of his death.

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