Guwahati: Class 8 Student Goes Missing in Brahmaputra While Bathing With Friends

Guwahati: Today morning, an eight standard student , identified as Priyam Deka, reportedly went missing in the Brahmaputra River at Sadilapur in Pandu, Guwahati. As per information, Priyam had travelled from Boragaon to Sadilapur with three friends to bathe in the river. The group was reportedly bathing in the Brahmaputra when Priyam went missing.

The incident has triggered concern among the student’s family, friends and local residents. After the report, efforts were initiated to trace the missing boy. As per police and SDRF are expected to conduct a search operation in the river to locate Priyam. The circumstances leading to his disappearance are yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have urged people, particularly children and young people, to exercise caution while entering the river, especially during periods of strong currents and fluctuating water levels.

Further details are awaited.