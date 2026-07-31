18 Infiltrators Stopped from Entering India: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that authorities had prevented 18 foreign nationals from entering India as part of the state's sustained drive against illegal infiltration, reiterating that the government remains committed to safeguarding Assam's security and demographic interests. In a post on X, CM Sarma said the state administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal entry and that surveillance along the international border continues round the clock. "Our vigilance remains uncompromising, with strict monitoring and action continuing 24×7," the Chief Minister said, adding that stringent action had been taken against the 18 foreign nationals who were stopped from entering the country.

However, CM Sarma did not specify the location where the individuals were intercepted, nor did he disclose their nationality or provide further operational details. The latest development comes amid heightened vigilance along Assam's international border, where security agencies have intensified monitoring to curb cross-border infiltration and other illegal activities. (IANS)

Also Read: Infiltrators should return to their countries: Union Home Minister Amit Shah