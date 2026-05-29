Infiltrators should return to their countries: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

GANDHINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that infiltrators should return to their countries on their own, adding that those who voluntarily go back will not face any legal action in India.

Shah also praised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the handover of 600 hectares of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within seven days.

He said the government had promised during the elections to speed up fencing work along the Bangladesh border and is now moving ahead with it.

Addressing the public in Gandhinagar, Shah said, "We have said during the elections that we will start the fencing work along the Bangladesh border once we come to power. Now, I would like to congratulate West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari for handing over 600 hectares of land of the BSF within seven days."

He also mentioned that 121 hectares of land in the "Chicken Neck" area have been handed over to the Indian government.

"The 121-hectare land of Chicken Neck has also been entrusted to the Indian government... Now, the infiltrators are going back on their own. The West Bengal BJP government has built Detention Centres, but we all want the infiltrators to go back on their own... Our government has taken the pledge to identify and expel every intruder from the country," he further said. (ANI)

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