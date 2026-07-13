18-year-old held in Guwahati with stolen mobile phones, Dispur Police launch probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested an 18-year-old youth after recovering two stolen mobile phones from his possession during an operation in the city. The accused, identified as Rahul Das of Mukalmua, was apprehended by a team from Dispur Police Station after he was found in possession of the stolen handsets. Police seized the recovered mobile phones and initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

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