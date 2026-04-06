183 Grams of Heroin Worth ₹1.5 Crore Seized in Guwahati Drug Bust

Guwahati Police have busted a major drug consignment after raiding a hideout in the Latakata locality of the Basistha area, arresting one suspected trafficker and seizing heroin valued at approximately ₹1.5 crore on the black market.

The accused, identified as Abdul Hamid alias Konbhaity, 46, a resident of Rangia, was apprehended during the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team moved in on the hideout and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics from the premises.

The seized contraband comprised 15 soap boxes containing 183 grams of heroin — a common concealment method used by drug traffickers to avoid detection.

A mobile handset was also recovered from the accused's possession, which may assist investigators in tracing wider drug networks.

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