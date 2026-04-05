Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive begins for adolescent girls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The district administration of Kamrup (Metropolitan) launched a vaccination campaign targeting adolescent girls aged between 14 and 15 years across various health centres in the district. As part of the initiative, awareness meetings were organized in schools on April 1 under the Vidyarambha programme, where parents were briefed on the significance and benefits of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

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