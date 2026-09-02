1st SSB Battalion Sonapur Marks 59th Raising Day, Honoured with Best Service Award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, celebrated its 59th Raising Day on Tuesday with various programmes under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik.

The celebrations began with floral tributes to martyrs at the War Memorial, followed by a ceremonial salute at the Quarter Guard. A Bada Khana was also organised for personnel and their family members. A cultural programme was presented by members of the Sandiksha family. Prizes and certificates were distributed among personnel and participants who excelled in various competitions and activities.

The occasion highlighted the battalion’s journey and achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the nation with dedication and discipline.

On the occasion, the 1st Battalion SSB, Sonapur, was also conferred the prestigious “Best Service Award” in recognition of its outstanding service and contribution to the nation. Kh. Ibochouba Singh, Second-in-Command, received the award on behalf of the battalion at a programme organised by Republic NE at the NKC Auditorium, USTM.

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