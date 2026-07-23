Assam: 1st Battalion of SSB conducts plantation drive at Sonapur Temple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a large-scale tree plantation drive at Maa Kali Temple in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, on Wednesday to promote environmental conservation and raise awareness about climate change.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik. SSB personnel, including officers and jawans, joined local residents in planting hundreds of saplings comprising Bakul, Arjun, Madhuri, Jamun and other fruit-bearing and shade trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector (GD) T. Baite highlighted the importance of afforestation and said trees formed the foundation of life, adding that planting and protecting them was a responsibility owed to future generations.

The participants also took a pledge to safeguard the environment and contribute towards increasing the region’s green cover.

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