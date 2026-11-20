STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police apprehended two persons in connection with repeated thefts of electrical copper wires and fittings from an under-construction building at Kalapahar in Guwahati. The accused were identified as Sanjoy Sutradhar and Bashab Das.

During the operation, police recovered and seized stolen electrical materials worth approximately Rs 25,000. The recovered items included two bundles of yellow electrical wires, one bundle of black electrical wire, three bundles of blue electrical wires, three electrical bolts and one electrical holder.