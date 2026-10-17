Man Arrested in Guwahati with Telecom Equipment and 1,447 kg of Cables

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested a man from Bihar and seized telecom equipment, including around 1,447 kg of cables, during an operation at Guwahati Railway Station on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Commissioner of Police's office and Panbazar Police Station raided the parcel gate of the railway station and arrested Saroj Kumar Ray, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar.

According to Guwahati Police, the seized items included six Remote Radio Units (RRUs) used in telecom networks, 14 bags of jumper cables used for radio and antenna connections weighing approximately 550 kg, and nine bags of electric power and control cables weighing around 719 kg.

Police also recovered three bags of dismantled adaptors weighing approximately 178 kg, along with two smartphones, from the accused's possession. The telecom equipment, cables, adaptors and mobile phones were seized during the operation. Police said legal action had been initiated against the accused.

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