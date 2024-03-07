2 arrested in connection with Hatigaon murder case in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Hatigaon Police has been able to arrest two more people for their alleged involvement in a murder that took place in July last year, and these arrests bring the total number of people arrested in the case to six, with four people arrested earlier. The newly arrested accused persons are Sohidul Islam from Mondiya in the Barpeta district and Soriful Ali from Sijubari in Guwahati.

Guwahati Police had previously arrested four people for allegedly murdering an elderly man in the wee hours while he was heading to the mosque on July 27 at Friends Path in Hatigaon.

The deceased was identified as Javed Ali Ahmed (75), a retired additional chief engineer in the irrigation department. The main motive for the murder was mentioned as a property dispute. The four accused arrested before were identified as Ainal Haque (31), Hasmat Miya (39), Mahibul Khan (28), and Nur Mahmad alias Boga (27), all hailing from Barpeta.

A relative of the deceased had allegedly called them to murder Javed Ali and also gave them a payment of Rs 8 lakh to execute the plan.

