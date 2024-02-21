Assam: Woman in Gossaigaon Murdered on Suspicion of Witchcraft

GUWAHATI: In a heinous incident, an elderly woman was allegedly brutally murdered in the Gossaigaon area of Assam on suspicion of witchcraft on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at Paharpur in Satyapur under the jurisdiction of Gossaigaon police station in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The victim was identified as Maino Hasda, wife of late Mosse Murmu.

As per reports, miscreants allegedly slit the throat of the elderly woman with a sharp weapon, ending her life.

The locals in Paharpur village said that they found the dead body of the woman with a slit throat which seemed like a case of witch hunting.