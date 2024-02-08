2 killed in a road accident in Ulubari, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A road accident that took place in the Ulubari locality of Guwahati city led to the deaths of two individuals and severe injuries to two others. The collision of two motorcycles on Tuesday night near B. Borooah College led to deaths and injuries.

The deceased persons were identified as Rakesh Das and Paraweshwar Deka, both cousins staying in rented accommodation at Silpukhuri, according to sources. The injured persons were shifted to GMCH for medical care.

