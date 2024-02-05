Assam: Tragic Road Accidents Claim Two Lives in Barpeta and Dibrugarh Districts

GUWAHATI: Two road accidents unfolded in Assam's Barpeta and Dibrugarh districts, leading to the loss of two lives and leaving three others injured. The incidents, both transpiring on the same day, have sparked concerns about road safety in these regions.

The first tragedy occurred in Howly town, Barpeta District, where a speeding dumper, bearing registration number AS 28 C 9152, collided with a cyclist near Howly Junior College. The cyclist, identified as Jay Krishna Sil from Lachit Road, lost his life on the spot. The incident has brought attention to the longstanding issue of high-speed dumpers causing distress in Howly town. A swift response from Howly police resulted in the apprehension of the involved dumper, emphasizing the need for enhanced road safety measures in the area.

Simultaneously, in Dibrugarh district, another fatal incident unfolded at the Dibrugarh bypass in the Bokpara Khanikar locality. A head-on collision between a Bolero pickup (AS 04 BC 9597) and a dumper (AS 04 BC 0667) claimed one life and left three others critically injured. The collision was exacerbated by the presence of sudden, unmarked police-less barricades on the dark road. Police intervention was crucial in rescuing the victims, using a JCB to clear the damaged parts. The injured individuals were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh town, with two of them currently in critical condition. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

These distressing incidents underscore the pressing need for comprehensive road safety measures in Assam, addressing issues such as speeding vehicles, inadequate signage, and sudden road obstructions. Authorities are expected to conduct thorough investigations into both accidents to determine the causes and prevent future tragedies. The community awaits further details to shed light on the circumstances leading to these unfortunate accidents, hoping for measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.