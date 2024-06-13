2 minors apprehended for robbery in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Basistha Police Station apprehended two minors-one 17 years old and another 15 years old. They were apprehended at Lalmati after they were caught with a number of stolen objects in their possession. A sharp iron rod, a plus wire cutter, three aluminium bowls, a bell metal bota, two pairs of tar, one brass bell, two brass metal dishes, and four small bell metal bowls, along with other objects, were recovered from their possession.

Also Read: Gorchok Police foils robbery attempt, three arrested in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)