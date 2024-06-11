Gorchok Police foils robbery attempt, three arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District team from the Gorchuk Poli Station foiled an attempted robbery and arrested 3 thugs named Surajit Choudhary aged 19 years of Katabari, Md Rijajul Haque aged 22 years of Boko and Sanjib Boro alias Kala aged 22 years of Dhirenpara on Sunday night. 1 stolen mobile phone was also recovered from them Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

Also Read: Assam: Robbery in Rupahimukh turns mysterious in Sivasagar district (sentinelassam.com)