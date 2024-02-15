2 narcotics peddlers apprehended in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on inputs, a raid was conducted at near 4 No. Railway Gate, Opposite Athgaon M.S. Road under Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction by the STF, Assam on Wednesday afternoon and two habitual drug peddlers have been apprehended.

During the raid 28 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 38 grams and cash of Rs. 280 were recovered. Nurul Hoque ( Age: 32 yrs) of Ghoga under Mukalmua Police Station in Nalbari district and Abdul Hanif Sheikh (Age: 32 yrs) of Vidyapara under Dhubri Police Station of Dhubri district were the peddlers arrested.

