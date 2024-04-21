2 nominations of 10 candidates for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat cancelled

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two of the ten nomination papers for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat were cancelled during the scrutiny. The two candidates were Nayan Das of the Bharatiya National Janata Dal and independent candidate Arpita Choudhury. The candidates whose nomination papers were accepted are Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP, Mira Barthakur Goswami of the Congress, Samad Choudhury of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Chejan Goyari of the Bahujan Maha Party, Amitabh Sharma of the Ekom Sanatan Bharat Dal, Dipak Kumar Boro of Voters' Party International, independent candidate Kazi Nekib Ahmed, and independent Col. Gokul Chandra Singha.

According to the Returning Officer of the Kamrup (M) district, any of the eight candidates whose nomination papers were accepted can withdraw their nominations by April 22.

