BJP’s Guwahati candidate files nominations before Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP's candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, filed her nomination papers before the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner here today.

Before going to the DC office, the BJP held a meeting at Khanapara, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Babhesh Kalita, ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary and Jayanta Mallabaruah, senior BJP leader Siddhartha Bhattacharjee, AGP leader Birendra Prasad Baishya, UPPL leaders, and others were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the BJP would win all five parliamentary seats for which voting was going today. The five parliamentary seats are Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur.

On the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, the Chief Minister said, "We will win this seat with a difference of around five lakh votes."

The Chief Minister appealed to the BJP workers to work hard to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third term.

After the meeting, the candidate went to the DC office with a procession.

