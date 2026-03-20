20 Assam Congress Candidates Collect Nomination Forms for Assembly Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Around 20 candidates of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday collected Form ‘A’ and Form ‘B’ from Rajiv Bhawan, the party’s headquarters in Guwahati, for filing their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections. Among those who collected the forms are former Rajya Sabha MP and Barsola constituency candidate Ripun Bora, Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur, Dhemaji candidate Shailen Sonowal, Hajo–Sualkuchi candidate Nandita Das, and Jagiroad candidate Bubul Das. The candidates received the official election forms from APCC Administrative General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan. Most of them are expected to file their nomination papers on Friday.

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