Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP, Himanta Predicts More Defections

Congress Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Following his induction into the party, Bordoloi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The move drew immediate reactions from across the political spectrum — with Congress leaders expressing regret, and the BJP framing it as a sign of things to come.

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