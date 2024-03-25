21 kg of cannabis seized; youth arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an anti-narcotic operation conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Assam Police and Garchuk Police in Guwahati, a substantial haul of 21 kilogrammes of cannabis was seized, leading to the arrest of a youth all?g?dly involved in illicit trade.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of law enforcement officials carried out the operation late last night in the Lokhra area. The operation targeted a vehicle travelling from Boragaon to Hatigaon. Upon entering an Alto car with a registration number of AS 01 PC 9474, authorities discovered the sizable cannabis.

The driver of the intercepted vehicle, identified as Manoj Bodo, was promptly taken into custody by the officials. Additionally, the vehicle itself was specified as part of the operation.

According to estimates, seized cannabis holds a value ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in illicit narcotic markets, underscoring the magnitude of the haul. Authorities have indicated that the accused individual, Manoj Bodo, is now undergoing further legal proceedings in connection with the incident.

