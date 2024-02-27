Assam: Major Cannabis Seizure in Dalgaon; 25 Kilograms Confiscated, Three Youths Detained

GUWAHATI: An important step forward was taken in the war on drugs. Authorities in Assam performed a successful raid in Dalgaon. This resulted in seizing about 25 kilograms of cannabis. The mission took place Monday in the Batabari village, found within Dalgaon's subdivision of the Darrang district. The targeted vehicle was a Tata DI trailer. It was caught red-handed, transporting the illegal cargo.
Police officers shared that the seized cannabis is valued at around Rs 2.5 lakhs. This successful mission not only interrupted illegal drug trading but also led to the arrest of three participants in the smuggling operation. The three arrested men are Kharga Bahadur Baredua, Harekrishna Sarkar, and Dipankar Choudhury.
From what we've learned from law enforcement, these men were deeply involved in the cannabis smuggling for a long time. Useful and accurate intelligence led to their capture. This highlights how effective targeted operations can be against organized drug activities.
The seized cannabis weighed 25 kilograms and it shows just how large the illegal trade is in this area. It’s important to keep cracking down on these operations to stop the spread of illegal substances. The monetary value of the seized drugs, about Rs 2.5 lakhs, shows how profitable this illegal trade can be. It's this kind of financial lure that can lead people to take part in such illegal activities.
Law enforcement agencies successfully carried out an operation in Dalgaon. This shows how serious they are in tackling drug-related crimes. They're breaking down the drug supply chain and catching key players.
Authorities are working hard to stop the drug distribution network. Their recent success makes our environment safer and drug-free. It helps protect our communities from the harmful issues related to drug misuse.
Investigations are ongoing. Officials will likely dig deeper into the smuggling operation's network. They'll uncover more about this illegal trade. Quick, focused action in Dalgaon shows that battling drugs is still a top priority. Law enforcement is dedicated to upholding law and order and keeping our communities safe from the harmful impact of drug-related actions.
