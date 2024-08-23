21 lost mobile phones recovered by Guwahati Police in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two separate teams of Guwahati Police have recovered a total of 21 lost mobile phones and gave them to their rightful owners.

A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from the Satgaon Police Station (PS) recovered 13 mobile phones that had been reported lost and handed them over to their rightful owners after due diligence. Similarly, a West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from the Fatasil Ambari Police Station (PS) recovered eight lost mobile phones that had been reported lost and returned them to their rightful owners after due diligence.

