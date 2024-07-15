2150 degrees awarded at 26th convocation of IIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A total of 2150 students (1682 males and 468 females) of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati received their degrees in various disciplines today during the 26th Convocation Ceremony.

The graduating students include: 932 B.Tech. and B.Des. students; 655 M.Tech. and M.Des. students; 277 PhD & Dual (Masters and PhD) students; 182 M.Sc. students; 54 M.A. students; 34 MS (Research) students; and 16 MBA students.

Vedant Gaurang Shah, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, achieved the top score in the entire B.Tech./B.Des batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal. Rethyam Gupta, B.Tech. in Engineering Physics, received the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal. Additionally, Arpita Ray, M. Tech. in Geotechnical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal, while Pranshu Kandoi, B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside Prof. Gautam Barua, former Director of IIT Guwahati, who attended as the guest of honour. Dr. Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, presided over the event virtually, while Dr. Prahlada Rama Rao, Acting Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, delivered the welcome address.

Presenting the convocation report, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, “We are proud to celebrate IIT Guwahati’s 26th Convocation. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our graduating students, who have excelled in their academic and research pursuits. Our institute’s achievements in tech transfer, patent filings, and high-quality research publications highlight the innovative spirit of our graduates.”

Prof. Jalihal added, ”Our comprehensive efforts, recognized in the NIRF 2023, Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, Nature 2024, and QS World University Rankings 2025, underscore our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. With 11 departments, 9 academic centres, 5 academic schools, and the AAHII Hospital, IIT Guwahati not only strives for academic excellence but also actively fosters a culture of research-driven discovery and societal impact. Our initiatives exemplify our dedication to advancing knowledge, empowering global collaborations, and pioneering solutions that positively transform communities worldwide.”

Prof. Jalihal concluded by expressing his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and expressing his confidence in each student’s ability to excel in life.

Prof. Gautam Barua, former Director of IIT Guwahati, said, “Sustaining the momentum of growth and excellence is fundamental to the success of IITs. Our institute is defined by its rich culture and supportive environment, which must be preserved and passed down to future generations of faculty and students.” This was stated in a press release.

