Guwahati: Ellora Vigyan Mancha’s science exhibition concludes at IIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The two-day state-level science model exhibition, organised by Ellora Vigyan Mancha (EVM) from July 6 to July 7 at IIT Guwahati, concluded with resounding success. The inaugural function, held at IIT’s conference centre, was chaired by the renowned scientist Dr. Jayanti Chutiya and inaugurated by the chairman of the State Pollution Control Board, Assam, Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra. The session was addressed by Prof. of IIT Guwahati, Anupam Saikia, and, Director of ASTEC, Dr. Jaideep Baruah, among others. The speakers inspired the students to develop a scientific temper and channel their energy into innovative and humanitarian pursuits, stated a press release.

A total of 71 teams, comprising 142 child scientists from 19 districts of Assam, participated in the exhibition, accompanied by their guides and parents. The teams were selected from district-level exhibitions held in June 2024, as part of EVM’s programmes to mark its 20th foundation anniversary. Generally, four teams were selected from each participating district, with the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, extending full cooperation in holding the exhibitions. The primary objective of the exhibition was to search for, encourage, and inspire child scientists with innovative ideas, sparking a passion for knowledge and igniting a fire of curiosity and inquiry in their minds.

A “Songs and Science” workshop was held in the evening of July 6, conducted by Prof. Arup Kumar Sarma, who brilliantly explained the relationship between science and songs. The concluding day featured a session on “Meet the Scientists: Scientific Temper and Future World”, chaired by Retired Professor and Head of the Physics Department, Cotton University, Dr. Paban Kumar Saharia. Students interacted with celebrated scientists, including Dr. Anupam Saikia, Dr. Harsha Bhattacharya, president of EVM, Dr. Kali Prasad Sarma, and, working president of EVM, Dr. Joydev Sarma, among others.

Each student received a Certificate of Participation and Appreciation along with a memento. Ellora Vigyan Mancha expressed gratitude to IIT Guwahati, Pollution Control Board, Assam, ONGC, ASTEC, SBI, Sadin-Pratidin Gusthi, SBI-Life, and many other organisations for their guidance and support.

