23-year-old woman found dead in Guwahati apartment; police probe suspected suicide

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside an apartment in Geetanagar on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The incident took place at Sonia Enclave, where the woman was discovered in a flat on the third floor of the building. Preliminary findings suggested that she had been suffering from severe emotional distress following the recent death of her mother in a fire accident.

After receiving information, a team from Geetanagar Police Station reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they were also trying to contact the deceased’s family members and gather further details about her background. Officials stated that the exact circumstances surrounding the death would become clear only after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.

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