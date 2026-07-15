Guwahati: Woman found dead in rented house at Silpukhuri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young woman was found dead after she was discovered hanging inside her rented accommodation in the Silpukhuri area of Guwahati on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Neha Saikia, a native of 2 No. Saikia Chuburi under Orang in Udalguri district. She had been employed at a Tanishq jewellery showroom in the city. According to preliminary information, Neha was found hanging inside her rented residence near Kali Mandir in Silpukhuri. Following the discovery, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and completed the necessary legal formalities. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to her death.

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