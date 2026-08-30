25-year-old woman goes missing from Boragaon in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 25-year-old woman, identified as Minakshi Goyari, went missing from Boragaon in Guwahati on August 25, prompting her family to approach Garchuk Police for help.

According to the family, Minakshi had gone missing under circumstances that raised suspicion. They alleged that two women who had recently been staying as tenants on the same residential premises might have lured her away.

The family suspected that the two women may have taken Minakshi outside Assam by offering her some form of inducement.

Police reportedly traced Minakshi’s last known location to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. However, her mobile phone remained switched off, making it difficult for the family to establish contact or ascertain her whereabouts.

Her parents have expressed concern over her disappearance and sought police intervention to trace her and determine what happened after she left Guwahati.

The family’s financial circumstances have added to their distress, with Minakshi’s mother working as a daily-wage labourer to support the household and her father being visually impaired.

The family urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and locate Minakshi at the earliest. There was no official confirmation of her whereabouts or whether she had been taken out of Assam against her will.

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