26 poll-related cells opened in Kamrup (M) district administration

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (M) district administration opened 26 cells with as many nodal officers as in-charges for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha poll, 2024.

The district administration opened ballot paper cell, control room and helpline cell, principal election cell, a cell for examining poll expenditure, a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell, EVM and VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trial) management cell, a law-and-order cell, a human resource management cell, a voter list identifying cell, a media cell and publicity cell, a model code of conduct cell, a nomination paper submission cell, an observation cell, a postal ballot paper cell, a welfare cell for poll officials, a cell for material management, a cell for food supply, a strong room cell, a training management cell, a transportation cell, an IT cell, etc. All the cells have become operative.

