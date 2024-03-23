Lok Sabha poll: First nomination filed; poll fever gripping Upper Assam

Guwahati: The first nomination for the approaching Lok Sabha poll in the state was filed on Friday, on the third day after the notification of the first phase of the polls slated for April 19.

According to Election Department, Assam sources, Congress (INC) candidate Premlal Ganju submitted his nomination papers for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency.

In fact, Ganju filed three nomination papers before the returning officer of the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency. Before submission of his nomination, Ganju was taken in a procession organized by the Congress party, in which Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora, Congress MLAs Rakibul Hussain and Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah also participated. The procession wound its way through Tezpur town before arriving at the office of the returning officer (DC office).

In the first phase of the general election in the state on April 19, polling will take place in the five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. The last date for filing nominations for these five constituencies is March 27.

Although only one nomination has been filed so far, poll fever is gradually gripping the five constituencies going to the polls in the first phase, and political parties are ramping up their preparations by organizing party meetings and discussions to map out their strategies. Parties are preparing the grassroots-level workers and leaders to enthuse them for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, AGP president and cabinet minister Atul Bora and AGP working president and cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta took part in a meeting at Dhemaji, which was attended by party leaders as well as workers. Both leaders asked the participants at the meeting to work in favour of the BJP’s Lakhimpur candidate, Pradan Baruah.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Atul Bora said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA is going to form the government at the centre for the third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Dibrugarh candidate and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in a party workers’ meeting in Naharkatia, mapping out the party’s strategy for its poll campaign. In the meeting, Sonowal said that the Congress had failed to bring security to Assam, failed to curb corruption, and failed to usher in development in the state during their stint at the government for over a decade.

Also Read: Rouse Avenue Court sends Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

Also Watch: