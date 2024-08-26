265 differently-abled individuals receive prosthetic limbs in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Narayan Seva Sansthan organized the Narayan Limb and Calipers Fitment Camp at Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Dharam Sthal, Gate No. 4, Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati, on Sunday. Over 265 differently-abled individuals from all across Assam received upper-lower and multiple prosthetic limbs and calipers during this camp, helping them resume their lives. The camp was inaugurated by the chief guest, Assam minister Ashok Singhal, who lit the ceremonial lamp along with the president of Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Dharam Sthal, Mahavir Prasad Jain, and social workers Ramesh Goenka, Ramgopal Soni, Padam Sethia, Babulal Chourdiya, and Premkant Choudhary.

The chief guest praised the Sansthan for its efforts in improving the lives of differently-abled people in Assam and congratulated the beneficiaries, who now look forward to a new chapter in their lives. Minister Singhal expressed his appreciation for the organisation, stating that it has come all the way to Assam with the noble intention of improving the lives of differently-abled individuals. He extended his congratulations to the hundreds of people in Assam who were beginning a new chapter in their lives on that day. The organization's commitment to helping the last person in society aligns with the principles of Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya. He added that he was deeply moved by the organization's service initiatives and urged them to hold more camps in various regions of Assam, ensuring full support from his side.

The event also witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, who expressed their gratitude to Sansthan's founder, Kailash Manav, president Prashant Agarwal, and their team for their humanitarian efforts.

The event began with a traditional Mewari welcome by the trustee and director of the Sansthan, Devendra Choubisa, along with media head Bhagwan Prasad Gaur and coordinator Achal Singh Bhati. They also introduced the audience to Sansthan's initiatives, including the "Ek Muthi Aata" story and the "Kuan Pyase Ke Paas" scheme.

Trustee Devendra Choubisa presented Sansthan's five-year vision, recalling the camp held in Guwahati on May 12, which attracted over 500 patients from distant places.

During the camp, differently-abled individuals showcased their enthusiasm by participating in a parade and playing football and badminton with their new prosthetic limbs. The event was met with joy and applause from all present.

The camp received support from over 25 local organizations, including Digambar Jain Panchayat, North East Marwari Yuva Manch, Gaushala Guwahati, Agarwal Sabha, Maheshwari Sabha, Lohia Group, Terapanth Sabha, Parag India, Bihar Foundation, Gujarati Samaj, Rotary, Matri Mandir, and Shyam Mandal, among others, who were honoured with certificates of appreciation by the Sansthan.

Trustee Devendra Choubisa reported that more than 265 differently-abled individuals were fitted with Narayan Limbs at a single location on the same day, restoring mobility to those who had lost their limbs in accidents years ago. These individuals had lost their limbs in accidents years ago and had been unable to walk since. On Sunday, 129 lower limbs, 31 upper limbs, 9 multiple limbs, and 90 calipers were fitted. A team of 40 members from the organisation provided their services, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Announces Expansion Of Guwahati's Water Supply Network (sentinelassam.com)