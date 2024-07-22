Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Announces Expansion Of Guwahati's Water Supply Network

GUWAHATI: In a major development, Ashok Singhal, the Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs, and Irrigation announced that the Guwahati Jal Board will provide water supply to over 1,25,000 families within the city by the end of this year.
This decision comes after the conclusion of an exhaustive review session of the Guwahati Water Board’s operations held at Janata Bhawan.
The Assam Minister laid down the phased rollout of the JICA-assisted project, saying that as many as 15,000 families would gain access to water in September, followed by 27,000 families in October, and 35,000 families in November.
This well-planned approach has been designed to ensure systematic and efficient water distribution across the city.
The review meeting was attended by departmental officers, engineers, project consultants, and contractors, providing a comprehensive evaluation of the Greater Guwahati Water Supply Scheme.
Minister Singhal, speaking to the press after the meeting, stated that the Guwahati Water Board is currently capable of supplying water to 47,660 families, adding that 24,631 families are already receiving water.
He further informed that the Water Board’s Ramsahil and Amiyanagar water reservoirs would be functional by September, enabling 14,891 families to gain access to water.
The areas of Navagraha Hills, Nijapar, Shilpukhuri, GNB Road, Hedayetpur, Ramsa Hill, M.G. Road, Raj Bhavan, Nunmati-Kharghuli Road, Borthakur Clinic, Bonkonwar Nagar, A.T. Road, Sati Jayamati Road, Streebari Bilpar, Tokoubari, Kumarpara, KRC Road, Athgaon, Bishnupur, and Latashil fall under the purview of this water supply expansion.
Singhal revealed that the existing water supply system managed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation would be phased out in areas now serviced by the Jal Board.
This transition intends to solve the problem of outdated infrastructure and frequent breakdowns that has acted as an obstacle to clean drinking water.
