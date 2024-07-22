Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Announces Expansion Of Guwahati's Water Supply Network

GUWAHATI: In a major development, Ashok Singhal, the Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs, and Irrigation announced that the Guwahati Jal Board will provide water supply to over 1,25,000 families within the city by the end of this year.

This decision comes after the conclusion of an exhaustive review session of the Guwahati Water Board’s operations held at Janata Bhawan.

The Assam Minister laid down the phased rollout of the JICA-assisted project, saying that as many as 15,000 families would gain access to water in September, followed by 27,000 families in October, and 35,000 families in November.

This well-planned approach has been designed to ensure systematic and efficient water distribution across the city.