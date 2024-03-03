28 cattle rescued from container truck on Assam-Meghalaya border

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Naka checking at Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border intercepted a container truck bearing registration number UP 21 CN 2107. A total of 28 live and one dead cattle were found inside the container used to illegally transport the animals.

The driver Moksidul Islam, aged 25 years, of Niz Dhing under Nagaon police station and two helpers namely Muksarikul Islam, aged 28 years, from Tatikata Pathar Moirabari in Morigaon district and Suhel Ahmed, aged 20 years, of Dhing under Dhing police station. On being asked for documents pertaining to the cattle, the driver and helpers were not able to produce neither proper documents nor veterinary certificates in respect of the loaded cattle.

During interrogation, they stated that they were taking the cattle from Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district to Meghalaya but they had no valid documents in respect of the cattle. The team seized the vehicle and apprehended the driver along with his helpers and brought them to the police outpost for necessary action.

