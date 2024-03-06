28th edition of Alcheringa to begin on March 7 at IIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 28th edition of Alcheringa will be organised from March 7-10 at IIT Guwahati. In a statement, the organisers mentioned that Alcheringa 2024 promises a kaleidoscope of creativity, offering a platform for talent to shine and cultures to interweave with the theme 'Chromatic Elysium'.

Artiste Armaan Malik will perform on March 9 at Crescendo, the Bollywood night, along with artists like Charles B. Creators like Mohit Chhikara and Shreya Mehta will be having a panel discussion during the creators' camp. Multiple competitions will also be organized as a part of the event. Aiming to make a positive impact on society, workshops, panel discussions, and awareness campaigns will be organized seeking to address important issues and inspire change.

