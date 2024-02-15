3 arrested for kidnapping and looting businessman by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police has been able to arrest the three dacoits involved in the kidnapping and looting of a businessman belonging to the state of Maharastra.

According to sources, the incident had taken place near ISBT on Monday when the three dacoits managed to loot two kgs of gold from the businessman. He was however able to escape show how from the grips of his kidnappers and managed to reach the ISBT Out Post. Based on the CCTV footage, Gorchuk Police arrested three dacoits from Sonapur and presented them before the Court who sent them for 3 days of police custody.

The identities of the arrested individual were however not revealed by the police to prevent any interference with the investigation.

