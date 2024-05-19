3 arrested with fake currency in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant crackdown on counterfeit currency, Inspector Kapil Pathak led a team of Special Task Force (STF) operatives in an operation targeting fake Indian currency notes within the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. The operation, conducted in Khanapara, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals allegedly involved in the illegal activity. During the operation, the STF team seized a substantial amount of fake Indian currency notes totaling Rs 92,000, along with Rs 31,500 in cash, multiple mobile phones, and various other items linked to the illicit trade.

