Assam: Fake currencies of face value Rs 2 crore seized in Dhubri district

Guwahati: Fake currency notes worth around Rs 2 crore have been seized during a raid in Dhubri district, an official said on Sunday, adding one person was arrested in this connection. The police said that based on specific input, an operation against the counterfeit notes was carried out on late Saturday night in the Chapar area of Dhubri district. Sahinur Islam, a resident of Dhirghat in Chapar, was arrested by the police during the operation.

He is suspected of operating a vast network of counterfeit currencies, the police said. Islam is being questioned by the police to unearth further links in the nexus of counterfeit currency. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam: Eight police personnel fall ill after eating mushrooms in Dhemaji district

Also Watch: