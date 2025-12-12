3-day flood response exercise held at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kamrup Metropolitan, in collaboration with Azara Revenue Circle, successfully conducted a three-day Emergency Management Exercise from December 9 to 11, 2025 at Azara Revenue Circle.

Day 1 featured the inauguration and training sessions for participating agencies at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, Dharapur, on December 9, 2025, followed by a table-top exercise on December 10, 2025.

On December 11, 2025, a full-scale Flood Water Rescue Mock Drill was conducted at Dharapur Ghat, simulating the rescue of flood-affected victims. NDRF teams rescued 11 simulated victims using dry, wet and deep-diving techniques. A relief camp was set up at Dharapur HS School for medical response. Over 200 personnel from NDRF, CDMC, medical teams, ASHA/ANM workers, Anganwadi workers, NGOs, civil volunteers, Panchayat staff, teachers and NCC/NSS members took part.

The exercise aimed to sensitize participants and allow them to practise the roles and responsibilities of line departments during floods.

