Morigaon DDMA conducts flood emergency management exercise in Bhuragaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The District Disaster Management Authority, Morigaon, successfully conducted the Bhuragaon revenue circle Emergency Management Exercise (RC CEMEx) on flood.

The programme was inaugurated by Anusuya Sharma, ACS, Additional District Commissioner-cum-CEO, DDMA, Morigaon, in the presence of Pranjal Baruah, ACS, Circle Officer, Bhuragaon revenue circle, and other senior officials of the district administration and nodal officers from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on November?19 at the ITDP Conference Hall, Morigaon.

The four-batch training covered ChildCentric Emergency Preparedness, Water and Sanitation in Emergencies, Basic Search and Rescue, and Coordination for Response & Management of Relief. A total of 190 personnel were trained, including officials from all line departments, VDP, AAPDA?Mitra, CQRT, and Red?Cross volunteers.

A tabletop exercise was conducted on November?20 at Gerua Higher Secondary School and a mock drill was held on November?21, in which all trained personnel participated and reviewed the preparation and execution.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon Conducts Flood Management Mock Drill as Part of National Disaster Preparedness Exercise