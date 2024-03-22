3 drug peddlers apprehended, suspected heroin recovered by STF Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on reliable inputs, STF Assam carried out an operation at 10th Mile Jorabat under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station on Thursday morning. The team was able to apprehend three drug peddlers during the operation. They were identified as Rahim Ali, aged 21 years, of Juripar under Dispur Police Station, Pranjit Prasad, aged 18 years, and Krishna Das, aged 19 years, of Patharquarry under Noonmati Police Station in the Kamprup Metropolitan District.

Several other items, including 48 vials containing 68.5 gm of suspected heroin, a mobile phone, Rs 1230 in cash, and a TVS Ntorq 125 two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FB 4476, were seized.

