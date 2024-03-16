Guwahati: STF arrested two narcotics peddlers from Khanapara Bus Stand

Guwahati: STF of Assam Police carried out an operation at the Khanapara Bus Stand under the Dispur Police Station jurisdiction on Friday. This operation led to the apprehension of two habitual drug peddlers including one woman. They were identified as Padumi Gogoi aged 50 years and Md. Rijabul Ali aged 23 years belongs to Khanapara and Kata under Basistha Police Station under the Kamrup Metropolitan District.

A total of 47 vials containing suspected heroin weighed 61 grams, 10 empty plastic containers, Rs 2060 and one mobile phone were seized from the duo. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

