Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three personnel with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and one home guard were apprehended for allegedly demanding money from gold smugglers at the Kamakhya Railway Station.

According to sources, Another home guard is absconding.

They were caught red-handed accepting Rs 4 lakh from alleged gold smugglers from Platform No. 1 of the Kamakhya Railway Station on Tuesday.

Also Read: STF of Assam Police seizes fake gold in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)