Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Special Task Force (STF) Assam Police carried out an operation in Gorchuk under the jurisdiction of the Gorchuk Police Station. The team apprehended one person during this operation and seized a boat-shaped object weighing 1.479 kg made of fake gold from him, along with other articles.

