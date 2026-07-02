3 held, fake notes with a face value of Rs 10.90 lakh seized in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested three men from Uttar Pradesh and seized counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 10.90 lakh during a vehicle interception at Six Mile on the Panjabari Road.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number UP-35BV-8240 and apprehended its occupants. The accused were identified as Anuj Gupta (34) of Unnao, Mahesh Shukla (32) of Kanpur and Roshan Gupta (28) of Kanpur.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting with a face value of Rs 10.90 lakh, all in Rs 500 denominations. Officers also seized a gas cutter with a gas cylinder, a dao, a Gold Flame lighter and a cutting plier from the vehicle.

The accused were taken into custody, and the seized articles were taken into possession as evidence. Police initiated legal proceedings and launched a detailed investigation to determine the origin of the counterfeit currency and ascertain whether the trio had links with a wider fake currency network.

Also Read: Dispur Police Uncovers Fake Currency Racket, Seize Rs 13 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes