3 missing girls of Assam rescued from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three minor school girls, who had gone missing from their school in Noonmati, were rescued from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. This operation was carried out by Noonmati Police under the Central Guwahati Police District along with the Railway Protection Force on Tuesday. The three girls had reportedly gone missing after arriving at their school on Monday. A complaint was registered regarding the matter, and the investigation revealed that the girls had left for West Bengal on a train from Guwahati Railway Station. They also made video calls to their families during the journey. The police team safely brought the girls back to Guwahati to their respective parents.

